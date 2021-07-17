Tamil Nadu

Team to probe attack on transperson

Gopi Shankar of Madurai, the South representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons, will be part of a two-member fact-finding mission that will visit South 24 Parganas in West Bengal later this month to investigate a recent incident of violence against a transperson.

The mission has been constituted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The other member of the team is Meera Parida, the East representative of the council.

The transgender person was grievously injured after being allegedly assaulted by three other transgender persons. The incident is said to have taken place following an altercation earlier this month.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 12:50:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/team-to-probe-attack-on-transperson/article35375142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY