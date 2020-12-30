Team studies damage due to Burevi in Chidambaram

CUDDALORE

30 December 2020 01:44 IST

Eight-member panel was deputed by the Centre

The eight-member inter-Ministerial team deputed by the Centre to Cuddalore district to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Burevi visited Chidambaram on Wednesday. The team, led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary (CTCR and IS II), began its visit at Velakudi, near Chidambaram. The team inspected roads to assess the damage caused by flooding during rain.

The team also inspected agricultural fields submerged in rainwater at Saliyanthoppu and breach of the Pasimuthan odai bund.

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri elaborated on the loss that had been estimated to agriculture and horticulture crops, roads and other infrastructure with the help of photos.

Advertising

Advertising