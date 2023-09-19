Team headed by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister heading to NCR region to woo investors

September 19, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will be kick-starting its first road show pertaining to the upcoming Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 at New Delhi this week. A delegation headed by T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Industrial Promotion and Commerce, will be at the national capital on September 21 and 22, 2023. Senior officials from Guidance and Industries Department would be accompanying the Minister.

“We plan to have a series of meetings with several business houses in the NCR region to showcase Tamil Nadu as the powerhouse of knowledge and industry,” Mr.Rajaa said. “As the most-industrialised State and practically the largest State economy in India, Tamil Nadu is the best destination not just for new foreign investors but also those who have thriving businesses already in India and are looking to grow. Tamil Nadu’s industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce are of global standards,” he said.

The Minister further said, “In terms of ease of doing business, export preparedness, sustainability practices and DEI policies, Tamil Nadu is a top state. It is also among the safest states for businesses. We invite and welcome various stakeholders based in NCR to join us at Tamil Nadu Global Investors’ Meet 2024.”

This is the first global investors meet for the DMK government and the third GIM for the State. The event will be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024. Apart from attracting investments, GIM 2024 will focus on creating jobs and ensuring that Tamil Nadu grows as a knowledge hub.

