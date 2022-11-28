  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup points table after Spain vs Germany: Sergio Busquets’ side stays atop Group E despite Germany draw

Teaching faculty of Government Cuddalore Medical College demand salaries for October

Faculty of the former Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences said the institute had been taken over by the Tamil Nadu Health Department in 2021 and generally, grants were released for salaries, but no grants have been released since April this year

November 28, 2022 04:34 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Teaching faculty of Cuddalore Government Medical College and Hospital taking out a rally to Annamalai University vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan’s office in Chidambaram demanding their salary for October

Teaching faculty of Cuddalore Government Medical College and Hospital taking out a rally to Annamalai University vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan’s office in Chidambaram demanding their salary for October | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The teaching faculty of the Government Cuddalore Medical College (the erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences) in Chidambaram on Monday took out a procession from the college premises to the chamber of Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan on the university premises, demanding their salary for October.

“Though the Department of Health and Family Welfare had taken over the administration of the medical, dental, and nursing colleges from the Department of Higher Education in 2021, the creation of sanctioned teaching and non-teaching posts is yet to be done. As a result, the salaries of teaching faculty are credited only after receiving grants from the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The Health Department releases the grant and Annamalai University disburses the salary,” a faculty member said.

“We are yet to get the salary for October. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has not released grants since April this year and the university has been delaying the disbursal of salaries to over 250 teaching staff. Notwithstanding this, the teaching staff were doing their duties sincerely,” said another faculty member.

The members submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor demanding that their pending salary for October be disbursed immediately.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / medical colleges / higher education / wage and pension

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.