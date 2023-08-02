Teachers welcome decision to revert to MCI norms on non-clinical subject faculty

August 02, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National MSc Medical Teachers’ Association (NMMTA) has expressed support to the Union government’s decision to revert to the erstwhile Medical Council of India guidelines on appointing MSc/Ph D teachers in non-clinical specialities.

The association pointed out that world over non-clinical subjects are taught by MSc/PhD qualified teachers, with many of them contributing to international institutions.

Though there has been an increase in MD seats in non-clinical subjects, nearly half of them remain vacant annually.

Tukaram Prabhu, NMMTA president said, the allegations that questioned the competence of the MSc/PhD qualified teachers was disheartening though the association advocated the co-existence of both categories of teachers, bringing unique perspectives and expertise that enrich medical education. The association calls for co-existence of both types of teachers for the benefit of the students.

