Teachers welcome decision to revert to MCI norms on non-clinical subject faculty

August 02, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The National MSc Medical Teachers’ Association (NMMTA) has expressed support to the Union government’s decision to revert to the erstwhile Medical Council of India guidelines on appointing MSc/Ph D teachers in non-clinical specialities. 

The association pointed out that world over non-clinical subjects are taught by MSc/PhD qualified teachers, with many of them contributing to international institutions.  

Though there has been an increase in MD seats in non-clinical subjects, nearly half of them remain vacant annually.  

Tukaram Prabhu, NMMTA president said, the allegations that questioned the competence of the MSc/PhD qualified teachers was disheartening though the association advocated the co-existence of both categories of teachers, bringing unique perspectives and expertise that enrich medical education. The association calls for co-existence of both types of teachers for the benefit of the students.

