Teachers’ union writes to Governor on varsity advt.

Association contends varsity has violated UGC norms

The Aided College Teachers’ Association has appealed to the Governor to intervene and ensure that Periyar University reconsiders the eligibility criteria for senior administrative positions in the university.

The association has cited notifications advertised by the university on December 15, 2021 for the post of registrar, controller of examinations and director of the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). It contended that the advertisements were in violation of the norms of the University Grants Commission.

The advertisements for the posts have sought applications only from candidates who are “academician not lower in rank than that of professor of a college/university”. This is in violation of the UGC regulations and the established eligibility norms followed by other State universities, said T. Balasaravanan, association general secretary.

In its letter to the V-C, the association said there was no professor cadre in colleges. “All universities of our State are appointing experienced and eligible associate professors in the above mentioned posts. Moreover, the latest UGC regulations dated July 8, 2018, for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor and other posts stipulates 10 years of experience as professor in university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research/academic administrative organisation,” the letter stated.

The current notification by the university had denied chance to eligible academicians and associate professors from colleges and other research organisations, Mr. Balasaravanan adde.