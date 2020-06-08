Teachers told to report for exam duty today

With the public exams set to begin from June 15 in Tamil Nadu, teachers handling classes 10, 11 and 12 in some districts have been asked to report for duty in government schools from Monday.

A government school teacher said that they have been instructed to start distribution of masks to students who will be taking up the exams.

“Three masks will be given to students taking up class 10 exams and one mask for students taking up the pending Plus 1 exam,” he said.

While the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) began the distribution of hall tickets from June 4, many schools have asked students to come to school from Monday to collect them in batches of not more than 10 students at a time.

Guidelines issued

As a part of the guidelines issued for the conduct of the public exams, schools are also expected to begin disinfecting classrooms and exam centers as well as ensure that furniture is arranged to meet physical distancing norms.

In Chennai, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is getting special buses ready for facilitating students to collect their hall tickets from Monday.

In a press release, it said as the Class 10 public exam was supposed to start on June 15, hall tickets would be issued from June 8 to 13. MTC will be operating 110 buses in 63 routes covering all parts of the city from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While transport would be free for students, teachers would have to purchase tickets. Only 24 persons will be allowed in a bus with a seating capacity of 60 and all commuters should wear masks.