Teachers to protest during Parliament’s monsoon session in New Delhi

May 16, 2022 23:04 IST

They are planning to oppose the National Education Policy 2020

The All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations’ (AIFUCTO) has planned to organise a massive protest before the Parliament and the University Grants Commission in New Delhi during the monsoon session in a bid to oppose National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

AICUFTO has also called for suggestions from affiliated organisations to prepare an alternative education policy document. The organisation’s general secretary Arund Kumar said the Central government’s attitude was undemocratic and unscientific. The NEP was retrograde and exclusionary on the collective wisdom of the nation, he charged. He was speaking at the hall meeting on the impact of the NEP organised by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu here on Monday.

Issues, including career advancement scheme norms, relaxation of Ph.D. criteria for appointment and promotions and uniform age of retirement of 65 years, were discussed.