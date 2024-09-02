Teachers taught this centenarian to be punctual and train students with dedication

A trip down memory lane with G.M. Yahya, who turned 100 recently, was an enriching experience. He had worked in all the three medical colleges in the city – the Madras Medical College, Kilpauk and Stanley Medical College and retired as dean of Thanjavur Medical College in August 1982.

Born on August 24, 1924, in Chennai, he studied in corporation school until class 5 and completed high school at Madrasa-E-Azam and intermediate from Mohammedan College. He was enrolled in Madras Medical College in 1944. His parents got him married before he entered college as they worried he might find a match on his own. He has four children, two daughters and two sons.

“I am not a merit student. My score was 60% and I got a seat automatically because of reservation (for Muslims). Now they say unless you get 99% you cannot get into medical college,” he said.

Dr. Yahya’s daily routine to date includes a walk on Amir Mahal campus. “I used to walk for an hour. Now I walk 10 to 15 minutes, I think,” he said, adding: “The best method of living comfortably is to walk every day.”

He respects all his teachers and follows their lead. “I admire Dr. Sadasivan. Dr. A. Venugopal and Dr. Ratnavelu Subramaniam were my teachers. He has written a book I was interested in and suggested some details be added. I learnt many things from Dr. Easwaraiah, my professor of Pharmacology. I learnt that a good teacher should not take any notes with him when he is lecturing. K. Ramachandra would revise the entire subject and U. Mohan Rao was a great surgeon,” he said.

As a teacher, his aim was to give information to students satisfactorily. “Students must listen and if they are convinced, they must practice. I would go to the class without any notes,” he said. He would caution students on administering penicillin. He said, “Penicillin is the queen of antibiotics. Don’t inject without testing for sensitivity in a patient.”

Once his teacher failed him in anatomy for being late to the practical exam. “I wanted to sharpen the scalpel, so I went to Moore Market,” he recalled. When he entered the exam hall his teacher said: “We are not going to examine you.” That evening at the oral examination he was quizzed on the posterior compartment of the leg. His friends later told him it indicated he had failed in the practicals.

Medical career in MMC started as a demonstrator-tutor

Dr. Yahya began his medical career in MMC as a demonstrator-tutor and later an assistant professor. He became a professor in Stanley and was posted as the head of integrated medicine at KMC. On the first day of class at KMC, the gallery was full when his class had only 80 or 90 students. When he enquired, he learnt that they wanted to find out how good a professor he was. “The students were very close to the health minister. So, if you are not good, they will tell the minister. They want to know whether you can deliver a lecture,” he said.

As the head of the Indian medicines department in KMC, along with B. Khizar Ahmath, he researched on herbs to treat diabetes.

Mohamed Rela, liver transplant surgeon, said that Dr. Yahya taught pharmacology in 1977-78. He remembers Dr. Yahya as a gentleman, extremely punctual and one of the best professors. “Very polite and respectful, an attribute you never saw with senior professors in those days. Pharmacology is not an easy subject for medical students. He made it easy and interesting and certainly was an inspiration for me and for many of my friends and classmates who remember him fondly,” he said.

C. Palanivelu, founder of GEM Hospital, recalls him as a strict teacher but very helpful and always supportive of students. When the students went on strike after the college refused to issue exam hall tickets to students lacking attendance, he organised extra classes to enable them to take the exams. “He believed in guiding and motivating students, not punishing them. Many of us became studious since then,” he recalled.

Whenever squabbles erupted among students and the college had to be closed the students appealed to him to become the chief warden. But he refused, Dr. Palanivelu said.

