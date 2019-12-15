Teachers take a skills test

Teachers from around 15,000 schools across the country took part in the fifth edition of the annual Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad (TPO) organised by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) on Saturday.

TPO, a national-level competition for teachers, is conducted through an online examination in centres across 75 cities in India and the UAE for 23 subjects across six language mediums. Anjali Jain, co-founder, CENTA, said that the examination helped the teachers with self-reflection and assessing their strengths.

Pointing out that the CENTA was formed to enhance the quality of teaching by encouraging teaching professionals with recognition, rewards and better opportunities, she said that the organisation has engaged with more than 1.5 lakh teachers since its inception in 2014.

Apart from TPO, she said that the organisation is offering a Teaching Quotient (TQ) examination and micro-credentials certification.

Holistic focus

While the former was intended to help teachers in their recruitment with scores obtained in this examination, the latter was focussed on their career growth.

The examination focussed on both subject expertise and other skills like classroom management and assessment of students.

Revathi Mahesh, a teacher from Chettinad Vidyashram, who took the exam on Saturday, said that the questions were framed in a thoughtful manner that helped the teachers understand where they stood.

The results of the examination would be announced in January.

The Hindu is partnering with CENTA on this initiative.