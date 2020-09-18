Teachers stage sit-in at Pachaiyappa’s College

The faculty of Pachaiyappa’s College staged a sit-in on Friday, continuing their protest against the interim administer of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board.
The teachers are protesting against the show cause notice served to 152 faculty of the six colleges run by the Trust. The teachers said the termination order issued to 102 teachers by the interim administrator P. Shanmugam was in violation of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act 1976.
The Association of University Teachers, which supports the protest, said the State government should intervene and cancel the termination order forthwith. It pointed out that in an earlier instance Mr. Shanmugam had terminated the services of an assistant professor of Tamil at Pachaiyappa’s College.
The faculty are upset also because the interim administrator cancelled the appointment of four principals of the colleges who had approached the Supreme Court. He appointed a principal, without following the norms of University Grants Commission, the University of Madras or the State government, they alleged.
