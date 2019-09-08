Teachers should be role models: VIT Chancellor

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chancellor G. Viswanathan urged teachers to be role models to students in several aspects, including punctuality. He was speaking at an award ceremony for teachers from high and higher secondary schools in Vellore district that achieved 100% pass in the SSLC and Plus Two public examinations, organized by VIT on Saturday.

Mr. Viswanathan recalled how his teachers had helped him shape his life.

“I still remember how my Maths teacher in school once travelled five km in a bicycle to meet my father and update him about my studies. My Tamil professor in college helped me a lot in developing my oratorical skills. Such should be the way teachers should be role models to students,” he said.

‘Should come on time’

Teachers should come to school on time and should not take leave often so that students too would follow the model of their teachers, Mr. Viswanathan added.

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram, in his address, urged teachers to create awareness among students about preserving water bodies, planting more trees and avoiding junk food.

“Teachers can take their students to lakes and other water bodies and create awareness about preserving them. They have the responsibility to create socially responsible citizens, and can determine how the society is in the future,” he said.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundram and Mr. Viswanathan gave away prizes to 963 teachers from high and higher secondary schools in Vellore district who achieved 100 percent pass in the SSLC and Plus Two public examination consecutively for three years.

S. Meenakshi, coordinator of VIT’s Support The Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) programme, delivered the welcome address, and S. Mars, Vellore district Chief Education Officer (CEO), delivered the vote of thanks.