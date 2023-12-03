‘Teachers shape responsible citizens’

December 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - RANIPET

Learning is a continuous process involving hard work and dedication of teachers in preparing students to become responsible citizens, said Malack Abdul Wahab, Managing Director, KH Exports India Private Limited, at the 21st Graduation Day of the C. Abdul Hakeem College of Engineering and Technology in Melvisharam town near Ranipet on Saturday.

Mr. Malack, who was the chief guest, handed over degree certificates to 330 graduands.

College Chairman S. Ziauddeen Ahmed, president of Melvisharam Muslim Educational Society M. Mohamed Sherfuddin, college Correspondent V. M. Abdul Latheef and Principal M. Sasikumar were among those present at the event, said a press release.