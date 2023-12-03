HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Teachers shape responsible citizens’

December 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 330 graduands received their degree certificates on the 21st Graduation Day of the C. Abdul Hakeem College of Engineering and Technology in Melvisharam town near Ranipet.

A total of 330 graduands received their degree certificates on the 21st Graduation Day of the C. Abdul Hakeem College of Engineering and Technology in Melvisharam town near Ranipet. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Learning is a continuous process involving hard work and dedication of teachers in preparing students to become responsible citizens, said Malack Abdul Wahab, Managing Director, KH Exports India Private Limited, at the 21st Graduation Day of the C. Abdul Hakeem College of Engineering and Technology in Melvisharam town near Ranipet on Saturday.

Mr. Malack, who was the chief guest, handed over degree certificates to 330 graduands.

College Chairman S. Ziauddeen Ahmed, president of Melvisharam Muslim Educational Society M. Mohamed Sherfuddin, college Correspondent V. M. Abdul Latheef and Principal M. Sasikumar were among those present at the event, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.