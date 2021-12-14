Teachers seek clarity on exam schedule

Govt. had decided to hold a combined revision exam

With the School Education Department announcing that a combined revision exam will be held instead of quarterly and half-yearly exams this year, teachers in government schools are still awaiting a detailed schedule for the same.

A government school teacher handling science for classes XI and XII said that despite reduced syllabus, at least three rounds of revision exams should be held so that students can be tested in all lessons. “These exams need to be accommodated ahead of the board exams and it will be convenient only if a schedule for the same is released at the earliest,” he said.

State board schools have been waiting for clarity on annual exams for classes X, XI and XII.

“The reduction in syllabus for class X in particular has helped. While classes have been steadily progressing for senior students ever since schools reopened in September, it would help teachers a lot if the board exam schedule is announced to plan better,” said John Kennedy, a science teacher and State Assistant general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.

While many districts were gearing to have revision exams at the end of December, rain holidays and closure of schools for some days has resulted in delay.

Teachers, however, say the early announcement of the syllabus reduction in June and six-day working weeks have helped them so far.

“When students came back on campus in September, we had to first focus on motivating them. Some schools have been able to conduct unit tests, and we expect that we will be able to begin revision exams from February,” said P.K. Ilamaran, President, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.