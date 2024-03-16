ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers Recruitment Board to hold exams to fill up 4,000 vacancies for Assistant Professors

March 16, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST -  CHENNAI

4,000 vacancies for assistant professors in govt arts and science and education colleges announced

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Teachers Recruitment Board has announced that it will conduct exams for recruitment of teachers for 4,000 vacancies on August 4. Aspirants may submit applications through the online mode for the direct recruitment of assistant professors in government arts and science college and government colleges of education from March 28. The last date to submit filled in forms is at 5 p.m. on April 29. 

Candidates who have applied and paid the fee earlier in response to the notification issued on Aug 28, 2019, and Oct 4, 2019, must apply again, but are exempted from paying the online application registration fees, the notification stated. 

Most number of vacancies are for languages - English and Tamil, followed by mathematics.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US