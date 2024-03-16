GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teachers Recruitment Board to hold exams to fill up 4,000 vacancies for Assistant Professors

4,000 vacancies for assistant professors in govt arts and science and education colleges announced

March 16, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST -  CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Teachers Recruitment Board has announced that it will conduct exams for recruitment of teachers for 4,000 vacancies on August 4. Aspirants may submit applications through the online mode for the direct recruitment of assistant professors in government arts and science college and government colleges of education from March 28. The last date to submit filled in forms is at 5 p.m. on April 29. 

Candidates who have applied and paid the fee earlier in response to the notification issued on Aug 28, 2019, and Oct 4, 2019, must apply again, but are exempted from paying the online application registration fees, the notification stated. 

Most number of vacancies are for languages - English and Tamil, followed by mathematics.  

 

