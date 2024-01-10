Teachers Recruitment Board planner omits vacancies in polytechnic and engineering colleges, say guest lecturers

January 10, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Teachers Recruitment Board has issued its planner for 2024. It has announced vacancies for assistant professors in government arts and science colleges, colleges of education, secondary grade teachers (SGT), TNTET vacancies, postgraduate assistants, CM’s research fellowship programme, SCERT vacancies and government law colleges and assistant professors in pre-law. However, it is silent on vacancies for faculty positions in polytechnic colleges.

For SGT as many as 1,766 posts have been earmarked and the exam will be held in April. While 4,000 posts of assistant professors will be filled in government arts and science colleges and colleges of education through exams to be held in June. The notification for the same will be issued in February.

Though no vacancies have been indicated for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test, the exams will be held in July and notification will be issued in April. As many as 200 vacancies for PG assistants have been announced and the exams will be held in August with notification being issued in May. This year 120 candidates will be selected for the Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship through exams to be held in September. The notification will be issued in June.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training has announced 139 vacancies for lecturers. The exams will be in December and the notification will be issued in September. For 56 faculty of law positions, the notification will be issued in November and the exam held in February next year.

Guest lecturers have expressed disappointment that while polytechnic college vacancies had been shown last year, this year they have been ignored. “It is surprising that vacancies in polytechnic and engineering colleges for assistant professors have not been shown. For the past two years, the vacancies have not been filled,” said V. Thangaraj, president, Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers Association. “Many of our guest lecturers have retired without benefiting from regular work. They are paid a paltry ₹25,000,” he rued.

