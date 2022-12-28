ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers recruitment board announces schedule to fill vacancies in colleges

December 28, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The notificiation to hold test in April to fill 4,000 vacancies of assistant professors in government arts and science colleges and colleges of education to be announced in January

The Hindu Bureau

The Teachers Recruitment Board has released the planner for 2023 to fill 15,149 vacancies at various levels.

Notification would be issued in January to conduct test in April to fill 4,000 vacancies of assistant professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. For the 23 vacancies of block educational officers, notification is proposed to be issued in February and the test will be held in May.

As many as 6,553 secondary grade teacher vacancies are proposed to be filled through an exam in May. Notification for the same will be issued in March 2023. A total of 493 vacancies of lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and 97 vacancies of Assistant Professor posts in Government Engineering Colleges have been listed. As many as 129 vacancies of Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges and 267 vacancies of postgraduate assistant posts have been notified.

The TRB will issue notification for TN TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) in December 2023 for the exams to be held in March 2024.

