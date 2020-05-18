Teachers on exam duty in containment zones will be given PPE, says Minister

The State government will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to teachers on duty for the Class X board examinations held at centres situated in COVID-19 containment zones, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has said.

Addressing the media at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district on Sunday, he said separate examination centres would be established for students in containment zones.

According to him, the School Education Department had, through the Chief Educational Officers, ascertained that no student appearing for the exams was infected by COVID-19, and added that precautionary measures were being taken in the exam centres. He said students would be provided with e-passes if they were currently staying in other districts or States.

Either the pupil’s father or mother would be allowed to accompany them to their home towns to take the test, he added.

Reach 3 days early

Mr. Sengottaiyan said students staying in hostels should reach their respective schools three days before the date of the exam, and the respective school administrations should take necessary steps to bring them there.

Steps were being taken to ensure that the exam schedule and other details reached students in hill areas, Mr. Sengottaiyan said.