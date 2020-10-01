Teachers of Kandaswami Naidu College in Cuddalore stage protest

CUDDALORE

01 October 2020 12:40 IST

The teachers have been protesting against the show-cause notice served to 152 faculty members of the six colleges run by the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board

The faculty of Kandaswami Naidu College for Women on Thursday, observed a one-day fast on the premises to register their protest against the interim administrator of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board.

The teachers have been protesting against the show-cause notice served to 152 faculty members of the six colleges run by the Trust in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore.

A spokesperson of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) said the termination order issued to 102 teachers by the interim administrator P. Shanmugam was in violation of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act, 1976.

The State government should intervene and cancel the termination order forthwith, they said The AUT also accused the interim administrator of undue interference in the activities of the colleges functioning under the Trust.