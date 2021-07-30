Teachers of govt., aided schools to return on Aug. 2

Teachers are visiting schools in batches for admission work. K. Pitchumani

CHENNAI

30 July 2021 01:06 IST

‘All safety norms must be adhered to’

Teachers of government and aided schools across the State have been asked to start coming back to school from August 2.

In a circular, the School Education Commissioner and the Director of Elementary Education asked District Educational Officers and Chief Educational Officers to ensure that all safety norms laid down by the State government for the prevention of COVID-19 are followed by school heads and teachers. Staff members who are cancer patients, have heart issues, are highly diabetic, disabled, or are undergoing treatment from COVID-19 can be granted exemption from coming to school by the CEOs or DEOs, provided that they submit the necessary medical documents pertaining to their health conditions, the circular said.

Currently, teachers have been visiting schools in smaller batches to help with admission work, distribution of free textbooks, preparation of assignments to be sent to students based on video lessons telecast on Kalvi TV and to ensure the maintenance of classrooms and the school premises.

Advertising

Advertising