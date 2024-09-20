ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers, non-teaching staff of Madras University stage protest

Published - September 20, 2024 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The protesters demand immediate appointment of a Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Action Committee of Madras University Teachers and Employees Union staged a protest on the Chepauk campus on Friday. The protesters demanded that the convocation of the university slated for the fourth week of September be conducted only after a Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The University of Madras has been functioning without a V-C for over a year now. The committee wanted the State government to release the funds due to the institution. The JAC pointed out that the university had not disbursed the 7th Pay Commission arrears for six years. 

The committee also wanted the university to fill teaching and non-teaching staff posts that had remained vacant for the past decade. Besides, the JAC has a 16-point charter with a list of grievances, including payment of career advancement scheme benefits, retirement benefits due to employees who retired since 2018.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US