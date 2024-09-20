Teachers, non-teaching staff of Madras University stage protest

The Joint Action Committee of Madras University Teachers and Employees Union staged a protest on the Chepauk campus on Friday. The protesters demanded that the convocation of the university slated for the fourth week of September be conducted only after a Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The University of Madras has been functioning without a V-C for over a year now. The committee wanted the State government to release the funds due to the institution. The JAC pointed out that the university had not disbursed the 7th Pay Commission arrears for six years.

The committee also wanted the university to fill teaching and non-teaching staff posts that had remained vacant for the past decade. Besides, the JAC has a 16-point charter with a list of grievances, including payment of career advancement scheme benefits, retirement benefits due to employees who retired since 2018.