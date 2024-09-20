GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers, non-teaching staff of Madras University stage protest

The protesters demand immediate appointment of a Vice-Chancellor

Published - September 20, 2024 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Action Committee of Madras University Teachers and Employees Union staged a protest on the Chepauk campus on Friday. The protesters demanded that the convocation of the university slated for the fourth week of September be conducted only after a Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The University of Madras has been functioning without a V-C for over a year now. The committee wanted the State government to release the funds due to the institution. The JAC pointed out that the university had not disbursed the 7th Pay Commission arrears for six years. 

The committee also wanted the university to fill teaching and non-teaching staff posts that had remained vacant for the past decade. Besides, the JAC has a 16-point charter with a list of grievances, including payment of career advancement scheme benefits, retirement benefits due to employees who retired since 2018.  

Published - September 20, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education / teachers union

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.