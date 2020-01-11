Teachers held under POCSO Act in Dharmapuri

Two teachers of Jakkasamudram Government High School here were arrested under POCSO Act for sexually harassing a student.

History teachers Chinnamuthu and Lakshmanan had sent inappropriate texts and videos to a Class X student. On Thursday, the girl’s parents staged a protest against the teachers at the school.

An inquiry was held and an FIR was registered by the police of Mahendramangalam. The accused were arrested and remanded in Salem prison.

Following this, the Chief Education Office suspended the two accused on Friday.