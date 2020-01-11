Teachers held under POCSO Act in Dharmapuri

Two teachers of Jakkasamudram Government High School here were arrested under POCSO Act for sexually harassing a student.
History teachers Chinnamuthu and Lakshmanan had sent inappropriate texts and videos to a Class X student. On Thursday, the girl’s parents staged a protest against the teachers at the school.
An inquiry was held and an FIR was registered by the police of Mahendramangalam. The accused were arrested and remanded in Salem prison.
Following this, the Chief Education Office suspended the two accused on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.