Tamil Nadu

Teachers held under POCSO Act in Dharmapuri

more-in

The teachers were held for sending inappropriate texts and videos to a Class X student.

Two teachers of Jakkasamudram Government High School here were arrested under POCSO Act for sexually harassing a student.

History teachers Chinnamuthu and Lakshmanan had sent inappropriate texts and videos to a Class X student. On Thursday, the girl’s parents staged a protest against the teachers at the school.

An inquiry was held and an FIR was registered by the police of Mahendramangalam. The accused were arrested and remanded in Salem prison.

Following this, the Chief Education Office suspended the two accused on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 9:40:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/teachers-held-under-pocso-act-in-dharmapuri/article30540965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY