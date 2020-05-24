‘Teachers have to wear masks while evaluating Plus Two exam papers’

The teachers should also have to disinfect their hands before touching the answer sheets, says the G.O. File photo of teachers evaluating exam papers.

CHENNAI

24 May 2020 16:42 IST

Chief Educational Officers in T.N. asked to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to

Teachers evaluating Plus Two exam papers from May 27 in the State will have to compulsorily wear masks as well as disinfect their hands before touching answer scripts.

Based on a government order, the Director of School Education S. Kannappan has asked all Chief Educational Officers to ensure that the guidelines specified are strictly adhered to. Every evaluation room will have not more than eight people which includes one chief examiner, one officer for scrutiny and six assistant examiners.

As a part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19, physical distancing is to be strictly followed.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 43,592 teachers will begin Plus Two paper evaluation from May 27.

According to the guidelines, the teachers and staff involved in the evaluation process should be instructed not to attend any unnecessary social gatherings.

Teachers whose residences are within containment zones have been exempted from evaluation duty and their school heads have been asked to identify other teachers at the earliest.

The schools where evaluation will take place should be disinfected twice a day and provisions will be made for handwashing facilities as well as hand sanitisers. The camp officers and chief superintendents at the evaluation centres have furthermore been asked to carry out compliance checks regularly and ensure that the guidelines are being followed.

For teachers who need transportation facilities, government or private school vehicles will be arranged. Teachers travelling in their own vehicles have been asked to ensure that the vehicle is thoroughly disinfected.