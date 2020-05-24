Tamil Nadu

‘Teachers have to wear masks while evaluating Plus Two exam papers’

The teachers should also have to disinfect their hands before touching the answer sheets, says the G.O. File photo of teachers evaluating exam papers.

The teachers should also have to disinfect their hands before touching the answer sheets, says the G.O. File photo of teachers evaluating exam papers.  

Chief Educational Officers in T.N. asked to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to

Teachers evaluating Plus Two exam papers from May 27 in the State will have to compulsorily wear masks as well as disinfect their hands before touching answer scripts.

Based on a government order, the Director of School Education S. Kannappan has asked all Chief Educational Officers to ensure that the guidelines specified are strictly adhered to. Every evaluation room will have not more than eight people which includes one chief examiner, one officer for scrutiny and six assistant examiners.

As a part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19, physical distancing is to be strictly followed.

As many as 43,592 teachers will begin Plus Two paper evaluation from May 27.

According to the guidelines, the teachers and staff involved in the evaluation process should be instructed not to attend any unnecessary social gatherings.

Teachers whose residences are within containment zones have been exempted from evaluation duty and their school heads have been asked to identify other teachers at the earliest.

The schools where evaluation will take place should be disinfected twice a day and provisions will be made for handwashing facilities as well as hand sanitisers. The camp officers and chief superintendents at the evaluation centres have furthermore been asked to carry out compliance checks regularly and ensure that the guidelines are being followed.

For teachers who need transportation facilities, government or private school vehicles will be arranged. Teachers travelling in their own vehicles have been asked to ensure that the vehicle is thoroughly disinfected.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 4:51:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/teachers-have-to-wear-masks-while-evaluating-plus-two-exam-papers/article31663814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY