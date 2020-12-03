Teachers happy to have students back on campus

CHENNAI

03 December 2020 01:18 IST

At many colleges, students from outside Chennai didn’t return

Colleges offering postgraduate programmes and research facilities opened on Tuesday. Students of the final-year postgraduate science programmes were allowed on campus.

It was a fulfilling experience for teachers to have students back. However, at many colleges, students hailing from outside the city did not return.

New College principal Basheer Ahamed said that in certain departments, all students came to class. He hoped the others would return in due course. All staff members were present.

“People are very happy because we cannot stay at home forever. We will become lethargic. All staff members and students are happy to come. Physical classes are more effective than online classes. When you engage a class, we cannot express the amount of happiness thus derived,” he said.

Queen Mary’s College principal B. Uma Maheshwari said 70%-80% students were present. The rest were expected to be present from Thursday. “We have only one student for a work table. It was nice to see the students. The campus is alive. We have to instruct the students to follow the Standard Operating Procedure. Since they are coming to the college after a long time, they tend to group together. When they move out of the classroom, we have to monitor them. I have asked the physical directors to prevent grouping,” she said.

The college will begin the semester examination from Thursday. It would be held online, she said.

The head of a department at an aided autonomous college said that though the classes had started, there were not enough teachers to monitor the online as well as physical classes. “We have not received any guidelines on how to conduct classes. We cannot provide Internet connectivity to all on the campus. We have to teach the junior classes, which are online too. How can we attend to both activities?” he asked.