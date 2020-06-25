Teacher’s group spruces up govt. schools during lockdown

Tiruppur

25 June 2020 23:57 IST

Pattampoochigal has decorated the buildings with paintings of popular cartoon characters

In an attempt to attract students to government schools, a group of teachers has decorated seven such institutions in Tiruppur, Erode, and the Nilgiris districts free of cost by painting popular cartoon characters on the buildings.

Named Pattampoochigal (butterflies), the teachers’ group decorated seven schools in the May-June period as the COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed in the three districts. “We have been painting government school buildings across the State for the last four years,” said A. Santhoshkumar, deputy coordinator of Pattampoochigal and a teacher at the Tiruppur Corporation primary school in Pandian Nagar.

The seven schools that were decorated included four in Tiruppur district, two in Erode district and one in the Nilgiris district. Once the base coating is done, the group will paint various characters from popular animated shows and awareness slogans in a span of two days.

“Before the lockdown, we used to finish the work during the weekends,” Mr. Santhoshkumar said. Besides the base coat of paint, which the school would provide, the group does not charge for decorations, which can cost around ₹80,000 per school, he said.

With the group’s motto being ‘Let us protect government schools’, the initiative had received a positive response from parents and teachers alike, and will help increase the admission of students to government schools, Mr. Santhoshkumar said.

“The strength of our school is now twice as high as it was before,” said Mhu. Karpagam, headmistress of the Panchayat Union primary school at Kavitha Lakshmi Nagar, Anupparpalayam, in the Tiruppur Corporation limits. “The group painted the school in 2018, when the student strength was around 120. Now, it is around 220,” she said.

C. Kumutha, headmistress of the Panchayat Union elementary school at Kanjampalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits, said she had invited Pattampoochigal to decorate the school in February.

The decorations were completed by May 15. “When students enter the classrooms, the place will look more attractive,” she said and expressed the hope that the spruced-up school will attract more students after it reopens.