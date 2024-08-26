ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers flag high exam fee structure at Annamalai varsity

Published - August 26, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Higher Education Department should investigate irregularities in appointments, they say

The Hindu Bureau

It has always been difficult for students at colleges affiliated to Annamalai University to pay the fees, says association president.

 Guest lecturers want the Higher Education Department to reduce the examination fee charged by Annamalai University. In its circular issued on August 7, the university has said that students who wish to appear for instant examinations of May 2024 must remit a special fee of ₹5,000 along with prescribed examination fee.  

“This is high especially when the university has been declared a government institution,” said V. Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC qualified Guest Lecturers Association. 

A survey of the fee structure reveals that the University of Madras charges ₹325 whereas Periyar University charges ₹600. Bharathidasan University charges ₹1,150 for instant exams whereas Bharathiar University charges ₹\675 for the undergraduate programme and ₹2,075 for MBA programme.  

It has always been difficult for students at colleges affiliated to Annamalai University to pay the fees, Mr. Thangaraj said.  

The State government has been annually allocating around ₹200 crore for the university as it is in financial difficulties.  

“The Higher Education Department is not setting right the irregular appointments at the university. All state government universities are under a financial crunch, but Annamalai University is targetted for special allocation. The department should investigate the malpractices in Annamalai University,” Mr. Thangaraj added. 

