Teachers find newer ways to engage with students during pandemic

A teacher in Chennai taking online classes. File photo

Madurai

05 September 2020 17:24 IST

Online classes were initially tough, says an award-winning Madurai headmaster

While online classes have become the new norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, it can never replace a normal classroom, say teachers from the district who have been selected by the State for this year’s Dr. Radhakrishnan Award in recognition of their service.

Fourteen teachers from the district have been selected for the award. They are: R.R. Aiyammal, Government High School, Vannivelampatti; G. Chandrakumar, headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School, Melakkottai; A.J.Charles Immanuel, Government High School, Vandiyur; M. Kopperundevi, headmistress of Sriram Nallamani Yadava Girls Higher Secondary School, Tiruppalai; Naganathan, Nadar Higher Secondary School, South Gate; M.Rajeswari, headmistress, Government High School, K. Meenatchipatti; Gandhibhai Swamiyadiyal, headmistress, Nadar Vidyasalai Middle School, South Gate; C.Suganthi, headmistress, Corporation Middle School, Pykara; K. Roja, headmistress, Panchayat Union Primary School, Polnayakanpatti; Amali Anita Regina, Subburayalu Memorial Middle School, Alwarpuram; A.R. Valarmathi, headmistress, PKN Primary School, Tirumangalam; Sulaika Banu, Rajam Vidyalayam Middle School, Arasaradi; Vijaya Sundar, principal of Mahatma Montessori Higher Secondary School, KK Nagar and M.Arunakumari, principal of The TVS School, TVS Nagar.

Mr. Chandrakumar says that the pandemic has brought in numerous changes in the education system and the teachers have to constantly adapt themselves to these changes. “Initially, many teachers struggled to teach the students during online classes. But most of them have now learnt newer ways to engage with the students,” he adds.

Ms. Arunakumari says focusing on the students emotional well being during the pandemic is highly important. “I train my students to face any situation in life,” she notes.

Unlike the students from private schools, most students of Corporation schools do not have smartphones or computers to access these online classes, says Ms. Suganthi. “But we call them up regularly to enquire if their family can withstand the financial crisis caused by the pandemic,” she says.

The current education system has created enormous pressure on students, which needs to be addressed, says Mr. Charles Immanuel. “Every teacher must identify the talent that each student possesses and guide them to excel in it,” he emphasises.