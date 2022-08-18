Teachers favour single window counselling for admission to private colleges

The Association of University Teachers says single window counselling for admission will eliminate the menace of capitation fee in self-financing arts and science colleges

The Association of University Teachers has called for implementation of single window counselling for admission to self-financing arts and science colleges.

This would eliminate the system of capitation fee that continues on the sly the association has said.

AUT, while thanking the State government and the various political parties for their concerted effort in ensuring that D.B. Jain College admitted students in five undergraduate and three postgraduate programmes under the aided section, has appealed to the government to consider its suggestion.

The college, in its advertisement, released a few days ago had stated that no capitation fee or donation would be taken for admission.

P. Thirunavukkarasu, president of AUT, said it was after long and arduous protests that the college had called for applications in its aided programmes. “However, most aided colleges in the State continued to demand exorbitant fees and collected capitation fee. Every June-July, the association holds protests relentlessly. Yet there is no relief for students and their parents,” he rued.

“The government should commence online single window admission process for self-financing colleges just as it had done for government colleges. Doing so would earn the goodwill of the people for the government,” he added.