Teachers decry demolition of school’s compound wall by panchayat in Tirupattur

Residents, students and teachers of the Government High School at Thagarakuppam village in Tirupattur on Tuesday condemned the demolition of the school’s compound wall by the panchayat.

The panchayat looks to construct a bus stop, with a shelter for passengers, on a portion of land that forms a part of the school’s premises. The wall has to be demolished for the purpose. Officials said that the land on the school campus belonged to the Block Development Office of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

“Demolishing the wall puts the safety of students at risk,” S. Malaravan, Head Master in-charge of the school, said. Around 8 a.m, when students and teachers came to the school, they found a portion of the wall demolished and informed the Tirupattur Chief Education Officer, S. Muni Subbarayan; Project director, DRDA (Tirupatur), S. Uma Maheshwari; and the Natrampalli police.

Collector K. Tharpagaraj was apprised of the situation.

Residents, led by the village head D. Samraj, filed a police complaint against the demolition. Along with residents, Vaniyambadi MLA G. Sendhil Kumar visited the school.

A proposal to build the bus stop on the school campus using the MPLAD fund of Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand was approved by the DRDA.

“The officials were asked to verify whether the school land belonged to the DRDA. Further action will be taken based on the Collector’s orders,” Ms. Maheshwari told The Hindu.

