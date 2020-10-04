Teachers brainstorm on school-reopening strategy

E-consortium hosted by Unicef, Solar Trust looks at COVID-19 impact on learning

Bringing together teachers from across the State, Unicef and the Solar Trust on Saturday hosted an e-consortium to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on school education.

In the first webinar, teachers discussed the findings of a participatory review conducted by Unicef and the Forum for Child-Friendly Schools (FCFS) on the areas that will need attention once schools reopen. The review indicated that 95% teachers felt that sensitising parents and school management committees, and seeking their cooperation and support was a must before reopening schools.

“As far as safety, health and protective measures are concerned, we need to think about the steps that need to be taken right from the time a student leaves his house for school. This includes separate buses for students, handwashing facilities in schools and ensuring adherence to physical distancing norms in classrooms. Parent-teachers’ associations at schools should be roped in to provide inputs and give feedback on the measures implemented,” said Poongodi, a government schoolteacher. Teachers like her, who participated in the e-consortium, shared similar views on measures that schools could take.

Akila Radhakrishnan, social policy specialist, Unicef- Tamil Nadu, said this was a strategic opportunity for reflection among teachers. They could come up with effective solutions for implementation, she said.

For the webinar series, teachers are being motivated to take an evidence-based approach, looking at issues that are impacting teaching and learning.

Ms. Akila said the plan was to have one webinar every month, and based on them, suitable inputs for policy and action would be shared with the State government. Delivering the inaugural address, N. Panchanatham, honorary vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University, said teachers need to be ably aided by parents as well as other stakeholders when schools eventually reopen. “At present, it is important that teachers try to bring in creativity and take a holistic approach, with regard to the online classes that they are handling,” he said.

Pinaki Chakraborty, chief, social policy, Unicef State office for T.N. and Kerala, stressed the importance of continuity in learning, and said that digital learning during the pandemic, was, therefore, the best alternative.