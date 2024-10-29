Teachers’ body writes to T.N. Governor over non-payment of salaries to temporary staff of Bharathidasan University

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has appealed to the Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, who is the Tamil Nadu Governor, to intervene on behalf of temporary teachers and staff whose salaries have been withheld for a year.

In a letter to Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi, the association pointed out that 116 temporary teachers and staff of the erstwhile constituent colleges have been working without salary for a year. The university ignored four directives in this regard from the Higher Education Department, said M.S. Balamurugan, AUT president.

Mr. Balamurugan explained in his letter that 10 colleges that previously functioned as constituent colleges were converted into government colleges by the Higher Education Department.

The government had, when this proposal was implemented, advised the university to pay salaries to 49 teachers appointed on an hourly salary basis, 33 guest lecturers, and 34 non-teaching staff of the 10 erstwhile constituent colleges. The university, however, stopped paying salaries to these 116 teaching and non-teaching staff from November 2023, Mr. Balamurugan said.

The university would agree to release their salaries but later cite ‘paucity of funds’ for not doing so, the AUT said.