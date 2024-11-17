Teachers’ body wants retiring faculty retained until end of academic year

Teachers’ bodies want the higher education department to superannuate teachers at the end of the academic year.

A few days ago, the higher education department issued an order stating teachers who reach superannuation will be retired at the end of the month when they reach retirement age.

In 2022, the department had issued an order that retiring teachers’ tenure would be valid only till April instead of May. Teachers’ associations had termed it unjust as teachers were part of exam-related work, evaluation and the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, which continued until May. Hence the teachers must be retained to ensure continuation, the associations had said.

The department had agreed to consider the request and on Nov 12, a Government Order was issued announcing that college teachers will be allowed to continue to function till May 31.

However, physical education directors, librarians and college Principals would be retired on the last working day of the month they reach the age of superannuation, the GO has said. “This is unacceptable. We are emphatic that the GO must be corrected immediately,” said S. Suresh, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association.

Colleges conduct their annual cultural and sports events at the end of the academic year for which physical education directors are required. Similarly, librarians’ work continues through the academic year, he said.

“Students tend to return the books they borrow from the library only at the end of the year. If there are no librarians there will be no one to audit the books and it could lead to confusion,” Mr. Suresh explained.

As for Principals, their administrative work continues through the year. They have an important role to provide accounts at the end of the academic year, which is May 31, he said.

Currently the teachers promoted as Principals are not paid additional incentives. If the employment is also not extended teachers will not aspire for promotions and the department would lose out on the experience of talented teachers, Mr. Suresh pointed out.

The association demanded that posting of joint directors of the Directorate of Collegiate Education be based only on seniority. Often the post is given to someone much younger causing displeasure and a series of court battles.

