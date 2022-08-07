Teachers’ body wants CAS process in Periyar varsity suspended

The Association of University Teachers flags violation of UGC guidelines in career advancement scheme being implemented by the Periyar University

The Association of University Teachers flags violation of UGC guidelines in career advancement scheme being implemented by the Periyar University

The Association of University Teachers has urged Governor-Chancellor and Higher Education Minister to suspend the interviews scheduled for Monday as part of Career Advancement Scheme of Periyar University in Salem.

The AUT claimed the institution had violated the University Grants Commission norms pertaining to awarding CAS benefits.

AUT president P. Thirunavukkarasu said the university had followed the UGC guidelines of 2016 for all candidates. Whereas the Commission had issued specific guidelines for those appointed prior to the 2018 regulations and the State government had issued an order in this regard.

The UGC guidelines stipulated that those appointed before July 17, 2018, would be awarded CAS as per its 2016 guidelines and those appointed after August 18, 2019, will be awarded based on the 2018 guidelines. The university, however, had called for all eligible candidates up to 2020 to apply for CAS informing them that the scrutiny would be held as per the 2016 norms, Mr. Thirunavukkarasu said.

“There is a lot of difference between the two regulations. As per the 2016 regulation marks are awarded only in three categories. But in the 2018 there are only two categories. In the 2016 regulation, M. Phil degree would fetch five marks and for Ph.D, 15 marks are awarded; whereas under the 2018 regulation M. Phil. degree will be given only three marks and Ph.D degree holder will get 10 marks. How can the Vice-Chancellor adopt a stance on his own remains a mystery,” he added.