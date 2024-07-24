ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ body to seek contempt proceedings against DCE

Published - July 24, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Department leaves decision of salary hike for guest lecturers to government

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association has proposed to seek legal action against the higher education department for contempt of court. 

The Madras High Court had ordered the government to pay a salary of Rs. 50,000 to each guest lecturer, following a petition by the association. On Monday, the higher education department issued a notification saying that shift 1 and shift 2 guest lecturers will be paid a salary of ₹25,000  for the academic year 2024-25.  

In response to the association’s RTI queries to the Directorate of Collegiate Education regarding pay hike, the DCE has said that the hike will be based on a policy decision by the government.  

