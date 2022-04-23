Teachers’ body to protest against Pachaiyappa’s Trust officials

The teachers are yet to receive their career advancement scheme benefits

The Trust runs six arts and science colleges in the State. Pachaiyappa’s College is one among them.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has planned to stage a protest against the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board today.

It is demanding police action against the persons, who pasted posters denigrating the Chennai Regional Joint Director R. Ravanan.

The association has been protesting for the past several days demanding that the Trust officials forward the documents of teachers for career advancement scheme to the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

Association president R. Tirunavukkarasu said the Trust that ran six arts and science colleges in the State, was responsible for ensuring that the benefits of career advancement scheme reached the 250 assistant professors under its aegis.

Despite several rounds of talks, the Trust officials had made no move, he said. The association approached Mr. Ravanan, who issued a circular to the college secretary in this regard.

Mr. Tirunavukkarasu alleged that following the circular a poster came up in the college premises and elsewhere demanding that the government take action against Mr. Ravanan. It sought the dismissal of 152 faculty, former officials of the University of Madras to which the colleges are affiliated and former Trust members who had appointed the faculty.

Mr. Tirunavukkarasu said the CAS was implemented in colleges after 10 years of struggle. Yet the Trust Board was refusing the benefits to the faculty. Due to the repeated protests by AUT, the Higher Education Secretary and the Director of Collegiate Education had asked Mr. Ravanan to issue a circular to the college. The AUT had been protesting for three days but since there was no response it was forced to stage a protest near Valluvar Kottam on Saturday, he added.

“When we demanded action against those responsible for the posters, the college principal hesitated. We want the college authorities to act with honesty and identify the person who put up the posters, failing which we will blame the college administration for abetting the perpetrators,” he said.