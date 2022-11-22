Teachers’ body objects to appointment by Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board

November 22, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Faculty sent on deputation as Principal in-charge to Kancheepuram college

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has termed the appointment of an associate professor to the position of Principal in-charge as illegal.

In a letter to the Vellore regional joint director of college education, the association general secretary M. Bala Murugan said the appointment of a faculty from the English department of Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai, to Pachaiyappa’s College for Women, Kancheepuram, by the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board “is in violation of the prescribed norms and illegal” as the nomination of the Principal or Principal-in-charge must be made as per seniority and the person must have a Ph.D degree to hold the position.

According to him, neither had the college issued any circular nor had it convened a meeting of the college committee.

Mr. Bala Murugan cited the trust board’s letter of November 8, which referred to the faculty’s willingness to go on deputation to Kancheepuram as Principal in-charge. He pointed out that the faculty had not completed her Ph.D but her name was prefixed with ‘Dr’.

Already, the nomination of the assistant professor of economics, who had been nominated the Principal in-charge of the college earlier, had not been approved by the RJD in Chennai, he pointed out. The AUT has urged the Vellore RJD to prevent the faculty from taking up the position in Kancheepuram, which falls under his jurisdiction.

