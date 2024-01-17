ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ body demands removal of Periyar varsity V-C, registrar

January 17, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has appealed to the Higher Education Department to suspend the present administration of Periyar University and initiate appropriate action against it. 

In a letter to Higher Education Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan on Tuesday, the AUT said the incumbent officers, including the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar-in charge should be dispensed with to safeguard the interests of the University and higher education.

The letter said the Governor-Chancellor’s visit to the State University and meeting with the Vice-Chancellor who had been arrested and was on bail was unheard of in the history of higher education.

The association said the people at the helm had consciously abused their positions jeopardising the interests of higher education in the State. The members pointed out that they had questioned the propriety of launching a company Upteccon Forum, with three directors, including the head of the Computer Science department of Periyar University. 

The company was launched by the university official as a non-government private company, the association said. While a screenshot of the company website on December 5 showed only two persons as directors and the name of the professor was omitted, an earlier version dated November 16 included the professor’s name, said M.S. Balamurugan, president of AUT. 

