Teachers’ body condemns delay in salary pay out

February 09, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

6,000 aided college staff yet to be paid salary for January

The Hindu Bureau

The Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) has written to the Chief Minister condemning the State government for its differential treatment in granting salary for January. As many as 6,000 faculty and non-teaching staff have not received salary for over 10 days despite repeated requests and protests by teachers’ associations. It has termed the delay “unjust and unwarranted”, forcing the teachers to face “a deep financial crisis” . The general secretary of ACTA T. Balasaravanan urged the government not to force the affected teachers to contemplate direct action programmes to impress upon the government to come out of its complacency.”

