Teachers’ body calls for new education district

The Vellore unit of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Vocational Teachers Association on Monday passed a resolution on formation of the Gudiyatham Educational District in a meeting.

The demands for the district came after the creation of Tirupattur Educational District.

Matching the pay of vocational teachers in the higher secondary levels with PG teachers and government implementation of 50% consolidated pay period for pension schemes were among the other resolutions passed. State Organising Secretary S. Sampath presided over the meeting.

The government should ensure that schools in Ranipet and Vaniyambadi are also attached to the Vellore and the proposed Gudiyattham Educational Districts, said State general secretary S.N. Janardhanan.

