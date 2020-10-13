Teachers’ body backs Anna varsity Vice-Chancellor

CHENNAI

The Anna University Teachers’ Association has come out in support of Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa, demanding that the government allow the university to retain its name. The members, in a release, said he was working towards getting the institution the Institute-of-Eminence status.

The association said, “The AUTA reposes full faith in our honourable Vice-Chancellor and has confidence in his leadership. The eminent academic has made hectic efforts in the right direction to retain the name of Anna University for its prestigious main campuses — CEG, MIT, ACT and SAP — and to implement the Institute of Eminence status.”

It issued the release in the wake of the controversy generated by a report that the V-C had written to the Central government seeking funds. The AUTA said the letter was written four months ago. “The [news] report portraying the issue [on renaming the parent university] as a tug of war between the Centre and the State, and the State and the Vice-Chancellor, is far from truth,” the association said.

The issue is whether the “powerful players” are willing to allow Anna University, comprising its four prestigious campuses, to survive with the same name and grow, the members said. “IoE is just an added credit to Anna University, whereas the Tamil Nadu government’s reservation policy is bound to continue,” the members said.