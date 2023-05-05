Teachers’ body alleges colleges are violating admission guidelines

May 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Association of University Teachers has urged the higher education department to abide by its admission guidelines.

The association, in its 21-point resolution on Friday, has alleged that private colleges had started issuing application forms though the guidelines emphasise that applications should not be issued until Class 12 results are published. The results are expected on May 8.

The AUT has urged the Higher Education Department to introduce admission through single window counselling in self-financing and private colleges by amending Section 9(5) of the TNPCR (Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulations) Act 1976. The association wanted the department to proscribe self-financing courses in aided colleges by appropriately amending the Act as had been done by Kerala.

Association president M.S. Bala Murugan said the department should initiate serious administrative action against D.B. Jain College in Thoraipakkam for converting aided programmes into self-financing courses. The association hoped that the department had constituted a fee fixation committee for self-financing courses in aided and self-financed colleges and last year it had not taken off.