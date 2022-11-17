  1. EPaper
Teachers’ body against ‘distinct institution’ status

Association of University Teachers writes to UGC to remove the term from draft regulations for deemed universities

November 17, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The draft regulations for deemed to be universities in its present form would result in unhealthy competition for reasons other than academic purposes, the Association of University Teachers has said.

In a letter to P.K. Thakur, secretary of the University Grants Commission, the association’s general secretary has suggested that the proposed idea of ‘Distinct Institution’ in section 6 be dropped from the draft UGC (institutions deemed to be universities) regulations 2022.

“It is blatantly violating the framework of the National Education Policy 2020. The NEP 2020 formulated granting of deemed to be university status to autonomous colleges only,” said M.S. Bala Murugan, association general secretary.

The status of distinct institution confers discriminatory favours on chosen institutions as they are exempted from some provisions of the regulations. The association fears that under the regulations, some institutions could be marginalised given the “character of the current regime and the four courses stipulations.”

The association has expressed concern that some self-financing colleges could use the provision to seek the status. Similarly a standalone institution, which is not affiliated to any university could also claim the status, Mr. Bala Murugan said.

The association also pointed out that “institutions catering to the norm of social and cultural development would be viewed as market and religious-oriented private educational entrepreneurship with “profiteering design.”

