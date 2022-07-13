Teachers’ bodies have different take on Ponmudy’s decision

Save Madurai Kamaraj University Coalition has welcomed Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy’s decision to boycott the university convocation. The Governor-Chancellor’s invitation to Union Minister of State L. Murugan was a political move and not according due respect to the Minister in charge by not consulting him regarding special invitees was condemnable, the organisation said in a statement.

Such acts on the part of the Vice-Chancellor, who accommodated the Chancellor’s wishes, were setting a wrong precedent for higher education. “We see the invitation to a party functionary as a challenge the Governor is issuing to the State government,” according to R. Murali, secretary, who has signed the release.

Not all teachers, however, are on the same page. Faculty in another State university said it was the tradition for the Higher Education Minister as the Pro-Chancellor to participate in a convocation. “A lot of things go beyond politics. When a Prime Minister visits the State the Chief Minister welcomes him. If the Vice-President can unveil the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi then there is nothing wrong in having a Union Minister as a special guest. The special guest’s speech should ignite students. It doesn’t matter who else is invited,” a professor pointed out.