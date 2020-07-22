Teachers Associations want precautions in place before schools are reopened

While the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development(MHRD) has asked states to submit feedback from parents on when schools can be reopened, teachers associations in Tamil Nadu have suggested a phased reopening of schools in the future provided several precautions are implemented.

In a memorandum sent to the MHRD, the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation said that the decision to reopen schools should be taken by each district, after reviewing the situation and risks involved. “A committee should be set up under the district collector who will review the situation. If the spread of COVID-19 has been controlled and the risks are low, schools can be reopened in a phased manner. Every state should be allowed to take a decision on when their educational institutions can begin functioning, based on the situation across districts and this should not be decided centrally,” said Patric Raymond, General Secretary, TNGTF.

The federation’s suggestions included free face masks for students and teachers in government schools on a daily basis, and scheduling classes for different grades in the morning and afternoon. “At the end of August, classes can begin only for students of Classes 10 to 12 if the situation is stable. Once a week, the local health department should conduct medical check-ups in the schools,” their memorandum said.

P.K. Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association too said that even if the government was considering reopening in a phased manner, schools should start functioning only towards the end of August.

Last week, in a video conference meeting, Tamil Nadu government had informed the MHRD that they are yet to decide on a date with regard to reopening of schools. “Feedback on this from both parents and teachers has however been sought already as a part of the report submitted by the expert committee to the State Government,” said an official from the School Education department.

As a part of a survey conducted by the Forum for Child Friendly Schools and UNICEF conducted in June, nearly 1,900 teachers from across the state had said that schools should be reopened only when health officials recommend that educational institutions can function and were also keen on everyone being tested before the academic year begins.