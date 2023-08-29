HamberMenu
Teachers’ association defends former Vice-Chancellor

August 29, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has defended S. Gowri, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, against the backdrop of allegations levelled by the Professors’ Forum of Madras University (PFMU), which had addressed a petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

MUTA on Tuesday contended that the allegations were “ill-founded” and “baseless”. According to it, the “excellent performance” of Prof. Gowri was evident from the university recently obtaining the highest grade of A++ from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council under his leadership.

Denying that he undermined the Academic Council, the Senate and the Syndicate, MUTA general secretary C. Murugan said it was an “insinuation” against IAS officers, who are part of these bodies.

Referring to the PFMU’s argument that the Madras High Court had condemned the arbitrary removal of a person from the Academic Council by Professor Gowri, Mr. Murugan said the court did not grant any relief in the matter.

MUTA said the inspections of affiliated colleges with the inclusion of faculty from other institutions, besides those from the university, was a necessity for a holistic assessment of the colleges.

The delay in the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme for teaching faculty was due to financial constraints, it contended and justified the changing of heads of departments on a rotational basis calling it a “historic step” and not problematic.

