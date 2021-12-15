Teacher, who was held for sexual assault, detained under Goondas Act

Coimbatore

15 December 2021 01:13 IST

Offence said to have been committed on school premises

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday detained a teacher of a private school, who was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a Class XII girl, under the Goondas Act.

Police sources said Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar signed the order for the detention of the accused, Mithun Chakravarthy, 31, late on Monday. The accused was arrested on November 12 for offences under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with Section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a day after the 17-year-old girl committed suicide at her residence in the city.

The detention order was served on the accused at Coimbatore Central Prison, where he had been remanded in judicial custody, on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

The school principal, Meera Jackson alias Mini Jackson, was also arrested in the case for her alleged failure to report the incident to the police, and was subsequently granted conditional bail by the Special Court for POCSO Act Cases in Coimbatore. The teacher is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim on the school premises. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)